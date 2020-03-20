SEBRING — Day by day everything changes and sometimes it seems hour by hour. That is no different for our local stores and restaurants, with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) coming out with updates and advice on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. Local stores, restaurants, and beauty and spa services are doing their their part to keep customers and employees safe.
Restaurants are doing their best to keep their doors open as long as possible. Golden Corral in Lake Placid has stepped up its cleaning measures to ensure guest and employee safety. Hand sanitizer is now available at the door and throughout the restaurant, serving utensils are changed every hour, employees must wash hands going in and out of the kitchen, and “touch surfaces” are sanitized every 15 minutes. Once a guest has selected a table, the surrounding tables are closed with a reserved sign to promote social distancing. Once the guest leaves the table, condiments, the napkin holder and even the salt and pepper shakers are all sanitized.
Homer’s Original Smorgasbord increased its sanitation as well, but was closed Thursday.
Roserio’s Pizzaria in Spring Lake has closed its dining area and is now pick-up only. Pizza Hut closed its dining area until further notice but pick-up orders and deliveries are still available at all locations.
“Contactless delivery is one of the many ways that we’re working to help provide you — and our employees — the safest experience possible,” stated Pizza Hut. “No matter your location, if you want a more contactless option and prefer your pizza left at the door upon delivery, no problem. Just tell us in the special instructions section as you’re placing your order on PizzaHut.com or the Pizza Hut app.”
A majority of fast food restaurants have decided to go drive-thru only. Burger King is offering free kids meals to its customers.
A few restaurants have even waived delivery fees during this difficult time.
Health and fitness
AdventHealth Wauchula announced Thursday that effective today, it will no longer accept visitors for inpatients or those receiving outpatient services. Exceptions to the rules will be made on a case-by-case basis for those patients who need critical or end-of-life care.
The hospital is recommending alternative methods to connect patients with their families and friends such as email, text, telephone, FaceTime and Skype.
Beauty and spa services are increasing their cleaning measures as well. Top Nail in Sebring is operating during regular business hours with the salon cleaning between each customer with disinfectant wipes, alcohol and other cleaning products to ensure customer and employee safety.
Heal by Touch has not altered its hours and has maintained a thorough cleaning regiment.
“We clean before and after seeing patients as well as making sure our faculty is very clean,” said Tim Wheaton, owner of Heal by Touch. “The one thing different that we are doing is reaching out to the community to let them know of how thorough we clean everything even before the coronavirus and that we are still able to treat people for their aches and pains.”
Planet Fitness has started “Home Work-Ins” that will be streamed live on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page to provide alternatives for everyone to maintain health and exercise during this difficult time. The live workouts are daily at 7 p.m. The classes will be led by Planet Fitness certified trainers, as well as special guests like “The Biggest Loser” coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo, among others. The classes are 20 minutes and do not require equipment.
Hours change, stores close
There is no doubt that local stores have been shopped hard and are in short supply at times, but local business are working hard to restock shelves and get everyone the products they need. Walmart has seen an increase in customers with a few shelves completely emptied and lines forming for toilet paper and cleaning products. Walmart has adjusted its hours and will now be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and has adjusted their online orders as well as Pick-Up Today. Starting Tuesday, Walmart will have a designated “Senior Hour” to allow the elderly time to shop before the crowds. That hour will be before the store opens to the general public.
“We’re seeing an increase in the number of orders coming in for our pickup and delivery services along with customers in our stores,” stated Casey Staheli, senior manager of National Media Relations of Walmart. “The service has not been suspended, though we have had to cancel a number of orders due to item availability. As such, we’re offering time slots to customer for as soon as the same day and up to one day in advance, rather than time frames further out. This is a shorter window than we typically offer, but it will allow us to better serve our customers during this busy time.”
In an effort to better serve their customers age 65 or older, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. as senior shopping hours. This change will begin this Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. The Publix Pharmacy will also be open at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Save A Lot is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to replenish important items as quickly as possible with a few slight changes. Save A Lot has reduced hours to allow time to clean and restock, placed temporary limits on some items to ensure every customer has access to needed essentials and has increased the frequency of cleaning throughout the store.
Save A Lot is restricting the hour of 7-8 a.m. daily to seniors 65 and older for shopping. Dollar General will dedicate it’s first hour to seniors daily. Winn Dixie will observe 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday for seniors and those who are most at risk to shop.
A few places have closed until further notice such as Hibachi Buffet in Sebring, China Buffet in Avon Park, AMC Theaters (all tickets purchased online are refundable), B & B Theaters, Bath & Body Works, Cindy’s Nails, TIMI Massage, JCPenny Salon, Belk and a few others for the safety of customers and employees.
Things change by the hour. Be sure to call ahead before heading out to the store or a restaurant to see if hours have changed. For the latest, please visit sebring.org/covid-19-updates or facebook.com/visitlakeplacid or theapcc.net and check the Highlands News-Sun for updates.