While social distancing is quickly becoming the new normal, Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida continues to provide Girl Scout programming — with a virtual twist.
In partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA, the local council is offering “Girl Scouts from Home,” a new online collection of self-guided, free activities to keep girls and their families engaged and connected to their communities and the larger sisterhood of girls. Girl Scout members and the public at large can enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, Entrepreneurship, Life Skills and the Outdoors.
Girls can become space science explorers by observing the moon’s cycle, learn the basics of coding using step-by-step algorithms, and even delve into the science of happiness — using techniques to improve their mood in healthy ways. The age-specific activities for girls of all grade levels are delivered through guided videos, text-based instructions, downloadable information and live virtual events, making it seamless for families to incorporate into their daily lives.
More program-based options will be added in the coming weeks. “Girl Scouts from Home” also provides tools to help troop leaders host remote meetings that will meet girls’ needs during this challenging time — including giving them their own space to connect, explore, problem-solve, and have fun.
“In keeping with the Girl Scout tradition of serving the community, we’ve also launched a virtual service project, ‘Across the Generations,’” said Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian. Local Girl Scouts are encouraged to write a letter, make a card, or draw a picture and mail it to the nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital of their choosing. “We want the seniors in our community to know that they are appreciated and that they are not alone.”
To explore available program options, visit www.gsgcf.org and click on “Girl Scouts from Home.” To learn more about volunteering and membership, visit the website or call 800-232-4475. Girl Scouts staff are available to answer questions during the council’s regular business hours, 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.