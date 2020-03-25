SEBRING – To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in accordance with Highlands County Board of County Commissioners renewal of a local state of emergency on Tuesday, March 24, the following county offices are closing their front lobbies effective today, Wednesday, March 25:
• Administration offices on the second floor of the Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
• Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. Please call 863-402-6540.
• The hazardous waste recycling center, 6000 Skipper Road, Sebring.
• Highlands County Annex Building, 501-505 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
Both the Engineering and Development Services departments, which include the Building, Code Enforcement, Economic Development, Housing, Planning, Tourism and Zoning divisions, will be closed to walk-in visitors and customers beginning today until further notice. Staff will be working in the office and remotely to assist with customer needs so necessary services are still provided to the community. A designated area located through the double doors of the first floor at 501 S. Commerce Ave. is available for applications, plans, permits, etc. to be dropped off. For more information, contact the appropriate department.
Other local government and many nonessential offices have been asked to remain closed in response to both national and State of Florida recommendations and guidelines issued for social distancing, suspending public access to their offices starting immediately.
- Sebring Police Department.
- Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.
- Highlands County schools.
- Highlands County library locations.
- Highlands County Veteran Services office.
- Highlands County Human Services office.
- Highlands County Children’s Advocacy Center.
- all sit-in restaurants.
- all State of Florida parks including Highlands Hammock State Park.
- Lake June Park and boat ramp.
- Road and Bridge front lobby.
- Avon Park and Lake Placid branches of Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office.
- South Florida State College, classes for remainder of spring term will be online.
- Lakeshore Mall will be closed until further notice.
- Social Security Administration offices are closed to visitors until further notice. Many services still available online at socialsecurity.gov.