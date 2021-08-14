SEBRING — Throughout the state of Florida, hospitals are reporting record admissions due to the COVID-19 virus and have been forced to change visitation and elected procedure policies. It was only a matter of time before hospitals in Highlands County changed their policies in response to the record-breaking caseloads.
For Highlands County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 85 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 for the period of Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Highlands Regional Medical Center Director of Public Relations and Communications Lindsey Pierson gave an update on Thursday.
“As COVID-19 continues to be a risk to the general public, Highlands Regional Medical Center remains committed to taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff,” she said. “We are implementing the following practice as a result; patients are limited to one visitor per day (16 years and older) between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
AdventHealth West Division, which includes AdventHealth Sebring, sent a press release on Thursday with its new policy changes for elective procedures beginning on Monday.
AdventHealth Sebring has temporarily postponed any non-urgent elective procedures that require an overnight stay. The statement said patients whose procedures are affected will be notified if their procedures need to be rescheduled. AdventHealth Lake Placid and Wauchula do not perform elective procedures. For visitation hours visit adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-sebring/information-visitors.
“AdventHealth continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at its facilities across West Florida and have surpassed our highest peak since the pandemic began,” the release stated. “All AdventHealth hospitals are designed to create flexible and expandable spaces for patient care. We have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and specialized equipment available to quickly and safely convert existing spaces in the hospital into standard patient rooms or ICU/critical care rooms, should they be needed due to increased demand.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, there were 15,796 people hospitalized with COVID in Florida, which is an all-time high and makes up 26.85% of all hospitalizations in the state.
The same report showed COVID was responsible for 3,232 ICU cases in Florida or 48.9% of all ICU cases. Statewide, 91.3% of all ICU beds and 85.31% of all regular hospital beds are taken by patients. As of Friday, there were some 207 pediatric (under 18) patients hospitalized across the state.
In a Thursday morning briefing from AdventHealth, the Central Florida Division said they have 1,580 patients hospitalized compared to 430 cases on July 15.
“It’s sobering,” said Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer for AdventHealth for Children. “The beat goes on and it’s the beat of a war drum.”
“We’ve tripled that and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down,” Keating said. “We’ve got to blunt that surge.”
The hospitalizations are not only adults, according to the doctor.
“Right now we have about a dozen children in the hospital, which is our all-time high,” Keating said.
Data from the CDC data indicate the surge is not going away yet. On Wednesday, there were 24,869 new cases and a seven-day average of 21,210 new infections, both of which set a record highs. This marks the first time there have been more than 24,000 cases in a day and the first-time the seven-day average has been higher than 21,000 cases of infection.