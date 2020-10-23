LAKE PLACID — For over 50 years, residents and tourists alike flock to DeVane Park to take in the sights and sounds of the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Fair every February. This year’s event, like so many other events, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
According to organizer Van Peeple, officers and board members decided to “forego” this year’s fair and focus on the fair scheduled for Feb. 5-6, 2022 instead.
The fair cancellation will be felt by many in the community. The fair packs artists and crafters and food vendors into DeVane Park annually. The art includes every median that could be imagined from textiles to photography, metal yard art and handmade jewelry to oils and acrylics. Local organizations raise funds by selling food and baked goods.
“This was not a decision made lightly,” Peeples said. “Health and safety have always been a top priority when planning this event. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, we felt it best to wait until 2022. There is not enough space in the exhibits area to spread out and maintain social distancing.”
While the food vendors and artists are outdoors in the park, the students and adult artists’ works are judged and put on display at the middle school. Volunteer drivers have shuttled visitors to the schools in their vans.
“While some events are outdoors, vendors and visitors would still be be in close proximity to each other in our booth areas. This is a large event run primarily by five volunteers in DeVane Park, and there is not enough manpower to ensure the health and safety of our visitors. We look forward to better circumstances in 2022.”
The fair attracts vendors from far and near. According to Peeples, they have all been notified.
The board members and volunteers will not be kicking back and relaxing during their time off.
“The organizers will be working to improve the exhibit and park experience,” Peeples said. “We are looking to make the exhibit process more user-friendly for those wishing to submit work to be judged.”
For more information, email lakeplacidcountryfair@gmail.com.