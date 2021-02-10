LAKE PLACID – Mayor John Holbrook was called on to break a tie when two members of the Town Council voted to adopt a resolution to recommend wearing masks while another two members voted it down. Holbrook voted in favor of the ordinance in response to COVID-19.
Councilman Ray Royce requested the council members think about if they were doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus. An example ordinance from the City of Bartow was presented to the council members by Town Administrator Phil Williams. Royce liked the city’s ordinance and stated the name would have to be changed but other than that, it looked good to him.
“I would probably add a section that says ‘the Town of Lake Placid encourages all businesses within the jurisdiction, to post notice of such request in a prominent place of ingress to their business,’” Royce said.
Royce said there was nothing in the ordinance that read “would” or “required” and it was a good reminder to be mindful of others when social distancing is possible.
Councilwoman Debra Worley said she like the ordinance because it recommends the use of masks but also explains why. She moved to adopt it.
Royce seconded the motion so there could be discussion about it. He gave an example of a neighbor of his that just left the hospital from the disease and still has to quarantine for a couple of weeks. The man will have lost about four weeks from work. Royce also said, by now, everyone has known someone who has died or become sick from the virus and has had time, in some cases weeks, without their families, due to illness.
Worley said business owners have voiced their concerns to her about the legality of mandating masks for customers in their shops. She said customers are not respecting the signage requiring masks. However, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler told her and the council that any business owner has the right to refuse service to any customer and ask them to leave. The business owners could call LPPD to enforce it.
“Any business that wants to say that ‘you’re not allowed in our business unless you have a mask on,’ can do so. If the person refuses to put the mask on, and they ask them to leave, then, it is a criminal element. It’s a trespass,” he said.
Councilman Charles Wilson III said one problem he saw right away with the Bartow example was the use of the words “cloth masks.” The council determined “face coverings” would suffice.
“My opinion, it’s a little overreach,” Wilson said.
He also said if people haven’t heard about masks by now, they will not wear them. He stated the county commissioners have not required masks and the council stood behind them on the decision. He said if people did not want to shop where they were forced to wear a masks, they will not shop in the establishment.
Councilman Greg Sapp agreed with Wilson. Sapp said the counts were high after Christmas and New Year’s holidays but were coming down this month.
“There’s no way to put teeth in it,” Sapp said. “It really doesn’t do anything except to make you feel good. I agree; I don’t see the point.
One business owner from Sebring asked the council if they had any information on how the ordinance in Bartow impacted the COVID-19 cases there, but council members did not know the answer.
When the vote was taken, Sapp and Wilson voted no and Royce and Worley voted yes.
Holbrook explained his vote. “If it does nothing more than reassures our business owners that we’re behind them, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’ Whether it will do any good or not, I have no idea but I think it’s a step in right direction.”