LAKE PLACID – A election worker at the Lake Placid Government Center was alerted to their positive COVID-19 test result on Sunday and immediately left the polling office. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg and her staff sent out 323 letters to the voters who voted on the days the employee worked, which was on Aug. 6-8 and part of the day on Aug. 9.
Ogg personally sanitized the facility after the employees left. She contacted health officials to ensure the sanitization was properly done. The site has been entirely restaffed.
Ogg said the employee’s spouse was in the hospital for a non-COVID related reason but tested positive. The employee, who was asymptomatic, was then tested. Ogg did not know about the situation or, she said, the employee would not have been working until a negative test came back.
“Being with someone for 15 minutes or more within 6 feet is considered exposure, per the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and DOH (Department of Health),” Ogg said.
There is no way to test all the employees, she said. However, Ogg has advised the election workers to stay home if they get any symptoms of coronavirus or sickness and alert her. It is her goal to keep the voters and staff safe.
“We have provided the staff with the personal protection equipment (PPE) suggested by the CDC,” Ogg said.
The PPEs include masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizers. Other precautions the staff are utilizing are wiping down surfaces with disinfecting wipes, wiping down the booths between voters, using social distancing, spacing the booths far apart, limiting how many people are in the building at once and having disposable ink pens and stylus’.
“Our concern is for the election workers and the voters of Highlands County,” Ogg said. “We have worked diligently with the state and federal officials, and have gotten guidance from the Florida Department of Health, CDC and the Emergency Operations Center.”
Ogg said the election workers have been strongly urged to wear masks unless there is some medical reason they cannot. Voters are not required to wear a mask but are also encouraged to.
“We won’t turn any voter away,” Ogg said. “By law, I can’t. I do have some extra masks if a voter forgets theirs. I don’t have enough to outfit every voter.”
Ogg said the PPEs, pens and cleaning/disinfection products have been an expense to her office but they are getting CARES ACT funds to help offset the cost.
There have been no problems in the other municipalities. Ogg said voting is going well and mail-in voting has definitely increased this year.
The poll workers are essential workers for the elections, Ogg said. She wants the voters and the employees to feel comfortable while in the facilities.
“Our election workers are phenomenal,” Ogg said. “There is no way to express what these people are doing. They deserve a thank you from every voter.”