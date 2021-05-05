LAKE PLACID — Residents and visitors alike will have four more Saturdays to visit the Lake Placid Farmer’s Market in May. The market is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave.
Normally, the market would have been winding down and ending for the season. Not this year. The co-managers and husband and wife team, Matthew and Theresa Torrella, decided to extend the market for one more month. May 29 will be the last day for the season.
The market offers live music, craftsmen, a wide variety of foods and beverages and handmade items. Torrella said the vendors know it will get hotter. But they will be prepared, sip on a mimosa or a frozen cappuccino while shopping in the open air market. In addition to the market and its myriad of vendors, guests can go into the Journal Plaza for more shopping.
The idea to extend the market by a month came out of a combination of wanting to let the vendors have extra time after the COVID shut-downs and because the market has been very busy.
“The vendors had a real successful year,” Teresa Torrella said. “We have seen more and more locals at the market. We think there will be enough community support for the extension. It is a test.”
She was very excited about the prospect of another month’s worth of market days and said most of the vendors will still be there.
For more information on the market, visit Lakeplacidflorida farmersmarket.net or Lakeplacidfarmers market@gmail.com.