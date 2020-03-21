LAKE PLACID – It would seem as though Suzie Conner has always liked feeding people. She currently feeds people at her restaurant, the Alumni Grill. Ironically, she was the proverbial “lunch lady” when she worked as the cafeteria manager in the education system.
She decided to feed the students while they were on an extended spring break because she has seen firsthand how much families depend on free lunches at school. She made the decision on Friday, March 13, before the School Board worked out the lunch program.
Conner said kids tend to eat more when they are out of school, like during summer.
“I feel parents who are trying to find a way to feed their kids when they are under a lot of stress,” Conner said. “The kids get bored. If I can alleviate some of the stress by letting the kids eat, I will.”
Conner is the mother of three children and understands feeding hungry kids. The food she is giving away is food that has been donated to her or bought with donated funds. Conner has a donation jar inside the Alumni Grill. Also, if her customers make a donation, they will receive 10% off on their bill.
The first Saturday of donations, Conner had enough to feed 25 families for about a week. Save-A-Lot donated 50 paper bags and other individuals donated reusable bags for packing. The bags contained items such as cereal, Ramen noodles, fruit cups and more.
Conner still needs peanut butter and jelly, bread, macaroni and cheese, canned items such as Chef Boyardee, tuna and chicken. Conner is storing the food in her restaurant, which has a limited space for refrigeration. When she does get non-perishable items, her neighbor Frank Hartzell stores them for her at his meat market.
“This is not to replace the food bank or food stamps. It is a supplement,” Conner said.
Conner can tell the donated food is necessary. By Wednesday, eight families had been served. When she first decided to give food out, the kids were supposed to be out of school for two weeks. Now, they are out of school until at least April 15.
“I will do this as long as the donations keep coming in,” she said.
Donations will be accepted at Alumni Grill at 340 E. Interlake Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. For more information, all Conner at 239-603-2870.