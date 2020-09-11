LAKE PLACID — Sixty-five students have been quarantined at Lake Placid Middle School after one student tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge.
Based on contact tracing, it was determined which students had to go on quarantine.
Due to heat advisories, there were larger numbers of students in the gym during physical education classes, which accounted for the majority of these quarantine numbers, Lethbridge explained.
All families have been notified of the possible exposure and the preventative quarantine steps have been taken, he said.
Earlier this week two players had tested positive on the Avon Park High School volleyball team, prompting the quarantine of the entire team – 15 players, and one coach.
Also earlier this week, Lethbridge said there was one positive student at Sebirng High and one positive employee at the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Students are quarantined 14 days since the last day they were exposed to the positive case, Lethbridge explained.
Near the end of August the district had positive cases in students or teachers at the following schools: Avon Elementary, Avon Park High, Hill-Gustat Middle, the Kindergarten Learning Center, Sebring Middle and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary.
At that time, Lethbridge advised if anyone has had their child tested and is awaiting the results, the child should not be sent to school.
He said the district has had several instances with individuals, who should have had their students stay at home, but have sent them to school while awaiting results and that should not happen.