AVON PARK — A few more students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have prompted additional quarantines in Highlands district schools.
Avon Elementary School has four students who have tested positive, the largest number among the district’s schools, according to the district’s data for September on its COVID-19 Dashboard.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said there are quarantines at Avon Elementary. Each positive case typically has some quarantines tied to it.
There were a couple of positive student cases at Avon Elementary earlier in the month, he said. Then there were a couple that were connected to each other, two students who tested positive, with a total of 13 who were quarantined from those two positive students.
Lake Placid High School has 20 students who have been quarantined over the weekend, all from one positive student, Lethbridge said.
Overall, the numbers continue to be fairly encouraging with some days seeming a little heavier, he said. Sometimes Mondays seem a little heavier just because you might have cases from Saturday and Sunday and they are all being addressed at once.
Along with the four cases at Avon Elementary, the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows for September two cases at each of the following schools: Sebring Middle School, Sebring High School, Lake Placid High School and Highlands Virtual School.
The following schools have one student who has tested positive: Memorial Elementary School, Lake Placid Middle School and Avon Park High School.
The positive cases among staff members are: two at Hill-Gustat Middle School and one each at the Kindergarten Learning Center, Lake Country Elementary and Highlands Virtual School.
Based on information received by the Highlands News-Sun, Lethbridge was asked if the principal and assistant principal at Hill-Gustat Middle had tested positive for COVID-19. Lethbridge responded by referring to the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard (which shows two positive staff cases). He said based on those cases, staff were quarantined. He did not indicate what staff members had tested positive.
Highlands New-Sun asked if any administrative help has been brought in to oversee the school. Lethbridge responded, “Donald Ridgeway, assistant principal at Sebring High School, is currently supporting Hill-Gustat Middle School for the time being.”
The district advises that students who have symptoms should not come to school, “and if a student has been tested (with or without symptoms) we request that parents keep the student home while waiting for test results.”