LAKE PLACID — The students at Lake Placid High School are learning in virtual classrooms. The annual scholarship night will also be hosted online. The event is called Outstanding Seniors 2019-2020.
For the first time since its inception, the scholarship and recognition night will be watched live via the internet by seniors and their parents. Principal Kevin Tunning will read the scholarships and their recipients at 6 p.m. tonight on YouTube.
Traditionally, the event is held in the Commons at the school with the seniors in their cap and gowns sitting on the stage. Class sponsors and Tunning address the class and parents. Awards and scholarships are presented from the organization providing the funds.