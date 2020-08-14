SEBRING — Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said she doesn't understand why anyone would fear the use or validity of mail-in ballots this year. Most don't, she said, based on the increased numbers of those who've cast ballots early, so far, in this year's primary election.
In the 2016 primary, the last one for a presidential election, approximately 6,000 local voters chose to vote by mail, Ogg said.
"We've exceeded that already," Ogg said.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 8,849 voters had mailed in their ballots, compared to 2,902 who had visited early voting locations.
2016 saw 4,200 people at early voting locations for the primary.
Early voting will continue until 4:30 p.m. Saturday at:
- Kenilworth Operations Center, 4500 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
- Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers, 123 East Pine St. in Avon Park.
- Lake Placid Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.
At the general election in 2016, a total 11,000 voted by mail and 19,000 voted early at polling centers, Ogg said.
The reason why the mail-in ballots are so popular this time, she said, probably is exactly what people think: Concerns about congregating at polling places versus staying at home during a pandemic.
"People are adjusting," Ogg said.
Mail-in ballots are reliable, Ogg said, for several reasons:
- They do not automatically forward to a new address, so after a person moves, he or she must visit Ogg's office and sign a form attesting to that fact and providing the new address.
- Signatures on request for mail-in ballots are verified first before a ballot is sent out, Ogg said.
- Signatures on the envelope that contains the completed ballot get verified when they come back in, Ogg said.
"We do everything we can to protect the vote in whichever way people choose to vote," Ogg said.
Has it been difficult? Not really, Ogg said.
"Well, I think there's no denying [that] the pandemic makes it challenging," Ogg said. "Other than that, it's pretty normal."
Has she needed any new poll workers?
"We are always looking for elections people," Ogg said. "They are phenomenal people. We cannot do [this] without them."
People who want to vote by mail for the general election can go on her office's website at www.votehighlands.com or visit the office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Suite A201, in Sebring.