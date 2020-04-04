LAKE PLACID — David Mains is well known in Lake Placid, as well as throughout the county, as an entertainer. He’s known for his outgoing personality and quick smile. His wife Joanie is equally well known for her tireless efforts at the Genesis Center and her willingness to roll up her sleeves and help anyone in need.
Now, David has come out to curb fears of the coronavirus with firsthand experience. He has tested positive for the virus and is self isolating.
The Mains have an 86-year-old friend who lives in Bonita Springs. Every month or so, the Mains’ head over to visit and help her around the house. At the end of last month, they visited and returned home. The woman told the Mains that she developed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested.
Immediately, the Mains’ self quarantined and informed their employers. It’s a good thing they did.
On Monday, March 30, their friend called to say she was positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, David was already feeling aches and pains, had a fever over 100, a productive cough and was lightheaded. The clincher was his inability to take in deep breaths. He was questioning his respiratory symptoms, thinking he might simply be anxious.
The Mains called the Department of Health that morning and was informed someone would call them by the afternoon. The DOH informed him, if it was an emergency, to go to the hospital. They chose to go to AdventHealth Sebring.
“They were amazing; it was a really good experience,” David Mains said. “They did everything right there in the tent. They did an immediate flu and strep test. They did the chest x-ray. They were so professional.”
David was tested for COVID-19, given a steroid shot and an inhaler and told his test results would be ready in six days. Joanie had to stay in the parking lot and was not tested. She was told to presume she was positive. Since the Mains do everything together, they are now in quarantine together.
David has been asymptomatic since Tuesday. He said he feels fine and his wife (of over 30 years) is taking his temperature several times a day and he is keeping a diary. The DOH calls him periodically and AdventHealth Sebring has also followed up with him. David said if he develops any symptoms, he has to isolate for an additional week.
“I am grateful I got tested,” he said. “Otherwise, I could have been walking around spreading it. It was like having a bad cold. Right now, 90% of the tests are coming back negative. Getting tested is the key.”
The community, family and friends and people from First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, where the Mains attend, have been very supportive and in prayer for the couple.
“Everyone has been offering to deliver us groceries and everything we need. Even the hospital staff offered to deliver groceries,” David said.
“This has not altered our faith at all, as a matter of fact, it makes our faith stronger,” Joanie said.
“You just have to ride the wave,” David said. “God is in control. Our days are numbered. You just have to keep the faith.”