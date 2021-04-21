Those who are on the fence regarding getting the COVID-19 vaccination will have to make a decision soon ... real soon. The Highlands County Board of County Commission said in a press release late Tuesday that Saturday, April 24 will be the last day that first shots will be given.
“We would like to encourage those who are wanting to get the vaccine at the County site to take advantage of the last couple of days we will be providing first dose at our point of distribution,” said Latosha Reiss, emergency manager.
If you change your mind after Saturday, don’t worry. There are other options to receiving an inoculation against COVID through retailers such as Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. County officials will provide a list of the other locations soon.
Starting Monday, only second shots will be available at the county’s mall POD. The hours are changing, so, please note, the mall POD will only be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The county also stated May 22 would be the last day they will give second dose vaccines at the POD.
Those who meet the qualifications for the vaccine can register by calling toll-free at 866-200-3858 or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov. Walk-ins can be taken through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
In addition, those who are overdue for the 28-day waiting period between shots should plan to get the second shot on Wednesday, April 21, from 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, April 22, from 1-4 p.m.; Friday, April 23, from 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, from 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, May 1, 8, 15, or 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.