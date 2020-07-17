SEBRING — Next Tuesday, Highlands County commissioners will discuss whether or not to require cloth face masks in certain situations in the county.
“Why did we have to have a special resolution on the Second Amendment and not on masks?” Michelle Gresham asked commissioners Tuesday night. “We had a big resolution to support the Second Amendment with the county all in an uproar, but we can’t have one for masks?”
Gresham said she had a petition signed by nearly 400 people in Highlands County who want to see a mask mandate and better testing and contact tracing.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael answered that the county has approved a resolution for the COVID-19 pandemic that says the county will go along with what Gov. Ron DeSantis has outlined for the state.
DeSantis said at the end of June that he would not make face masks mandatory across the state, arguing that putting criminal penalties on failure to comply would probably backfire. At the same time, he said he wouldn’t stand in the way of local rules requiring masks.
Local jurisdictions across Florida, both municipalities and counties, have issued ordinances and resolutions to require people to wear face masks inside public buildings and businesses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their own household, especially when social-distancing is difficult to maintain.
The CDC has also said cloth face coverings may help prevent those who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, and that masks are most likely to reduce the spread of the virus when widely used by people in public settings.
However, the CDC advises that cloth face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Tuesday night’s meeting was a budget workshop, with no items on the agenda for formal approval. That, plus the fact that any restrictive measure would need to have public hearings, commissioners said they could not address the matter that night.
“We could alter it,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said of the county’s current pandemic emergency resolution, “[but we] can’t do it tonight regardless.”
Commissioner Don Elwell said that the commission would have Sheriff Paul Blackman present at next Tuesday’s 9 a.m. meeting, “to get insight on how we can enforce this.”
“You have 400-ish signatures there,” Elwell said. Close to 400 overnight, Gresham said: The online petition had more than 340 signatures in a 24-hour period.
Elwell said the county has people “extremely against” the masks. “This could change overnight,” Elwell said.
The Florida Department of Health reported 315,775 total cases in Florida at 11 a.m. Thursday and 4,782 deaths.
Highlands County had 656 total cases Wednesday, with 13 deaths, up from 627 cases on Wednesday.
Overall, Elwell said, if the commission agrees to look into mandatory masks, they would look at it next Tuesday and talk about it with the sheriff.
“You didn’t bring in the sheriff for the Second Amendment,” Gresham said. “Just saying.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg asked commissioners if they wanted to have anything drafted ahead of time or just have the discussion at the meeting.
By consensus, commissioners agreed to have an item on the agenda for discussion, but nothing written up yet.