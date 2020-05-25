Memorial Day ceremonies have been a tradition in Highlands County for a number of years, as hundreds of people typically gather at different locations to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. But this year, Memorial Day ceremonies have fallen victim to the coronavirus, with events being canceled or moved online throughout the country.
Bay Pines Healthcare System is one of those who have changed to an online ceremony this year.
“During this challenging time, nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of the veterans we have the privilege and honor of serving, their families, and those who support veteran’s interests,” said Paul Russo, director, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. “That is why we will be hosting this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony, virtually.”
The event will be streamed on Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m. today. Speakers will include local leaders from the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, St. Petersburg VA Regional Office and Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens announced on social media this year’s Memorial Day event will be rescheduled.
The Florida National Cemetery has also moved to a virtual ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. today and can be found by going to the Florida National Cemetery Facebook page.
The 152nd National Memorial Day Observance to honor America’s fallen military service members at Arlington National Cemetery will be live-streamed at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24091 beginning at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be hosted by Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and will be modified from the standard ceremony for safety reasons.
The coronavirus wasn’t enough to keep the 3d U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as “The Old Guard,” from the traditional placing of flags at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday. The Old Guard, the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army — serving the nation since 1784, is the Army’s official ceremonial unit.
The National Veterans Memorial and Museum has also elected to go with an online ceremony. Retired General Colin L. Powell and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie are among those giving remarks for the 10 a.m. event. Visit www.facebook.com/events/692779981264515/.