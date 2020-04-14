SEBRING — The Sebring Regional Airport is celebrating the efforts of one of its own. During the lockdown in Sebring and knowing full well what the shortages of facemasks would mean for the airport, the community and her family, Sebring Regional Airport employee Sandra Sodic collaborated with Airport Executive Director Mike Willingham to help fulfill the need.
Willingham provided the materials and Sodic got to work making masks.
Sodic, called Sam by her friends, sent her specially crafted masks to elderly people at her church, family, friends, and airport staff. Sodic reached out to people who she knew that might need a mask for protection. In order to keep the required social distancing, she mailed her creations or left them safely bagged at a person’s doorstep.
To date, she has sewn more than 40 facemasks for people in need.
Sodic has been sewing all her life and felt this was a way she could use her skills to contribute to her community during this health crises.
All the lively masks are reversible and washable. “I wanted to provide a bit of lightness to the masks, so I created male and female variations,” Sodic said.
Sodic is still making masks for people in need.