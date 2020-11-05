SEBRING — Citizens at Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting brought up a mask mandate again and were denied. After one of them began to argue the point, he was told twice to “sit down.”
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park Lakes, noting that winter residents and the 12 Hours of Sebring will arrive soon amid increased COVID-19 numbers, asked if the county would revisit the question of mandating masks.
“I know of a house with 13 people, and there’s COVID in it,” Gresham said.
Commission Chair Ron Handley started to say that the county is following the state’s lead, but Gresham interrupted.
“But the state delegates to you guys,” Gresham said. “You guys are our leaders right now.”
Commissioners didn’t answer.
“Crickets? Really?” Gresham asked.
She then said the house of 13 has a mother who is sick but is required to come in to work.
Handley repeated that the county is monitoring the situation. Gresham asked when that might change, and Handley said the majority of people at public hearings on the matter did not want a mask mandate. He said those people had a different opinion on the matter.
George Miller of Sebring pointed out that commissioners voted twice against being a Second Amendment sanctuary before voting for it, and told them that when they believe in something, “you will act.” He then took issue with the use of the word “opinion” with regard to the pandemic.
“If we talk about opinion, we talk about what’s your favorite movie,” Miller said. “Because there are a large number of us who feel that you are failing us, and this is an excuse, and it is not something that would have held water with any other issue.”
He said infection numbers have spiked after the latest re-opening phase and warned people coming for a big sporting event could increase economic troubles.
“People get sick, they can’t shop,” Miller said. “People get sick, they can’t run their store.”
He asked what arguments citizens should bring to the next county commission to get a policy set apart from the state and to have more than one or two commissioners wear masks.
Commission Chair Ron Handley suggested Miller return to state his opinion, and said the “opinion” on masks was based on what other citizens wanted.
Miller disagreed, restating that the word was inappropriate.
He asked again what citizens needed to do, and Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she didn’t believe in masks because people sweat into them and they don’t work when wet. Instead, she said, she uses lots of hand sanitizer and keeps six feet or more from people.
Miller asked his question again, and Commissioner Jim Brooks said the facts depend on who makes the statement. Brooks said instructions on what to do had changed a few times since the beginning of the pandemic.
When Miller tried to retort, Brooks said he didn’t want to argue.
“You asked me a question. I was going to answer it,” Brooks said. “Then I’d appreciate if you’d sit down.”
Miller then began to say he didn’t need to stand down.
“You don’t have to do anything,” Brooks said. “You don’t want to listen to me anyway, so sit down.”
Miller again said he wanted to know what scientific facts would change commissioners minds.
“Thank you for listening and we will figure something out,” Miller said before sitting.
The discussion followed Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss’ latest report on local COVID-19 numbers, which she said were “not looking as good as they were last time I was here.”
The last report on Oct. 20 showed an estimate of 326 active cases. Tuesday’s new estimate was 403.
Reiss said the county was ranked seventh that morning in the state for case growth, with a 5.95% growth rate, up from 17th with a 3.93% growth rate.
There were 34 residents hospitalized in the county Tuesday morning, compared with 17 on Oct. 20, she said.
Fifteen more people had died since then, she said.
The county had gone from 13.9 cases per 100,000 people to 20.6 cases per 100,000, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the same as the entire state of Florida, she said.
The case doubling rate had gone up to 85 days, she said, but a line graph of total new case numbers, marked for the dates of the the initial stay-at-home order, Phase 1 and Phase 2 reopenings, school reopenings and Phase 3 reopening, showed a spike at the end of 473 new cases in a month.
Participation in free drive-through testing has also gone up, she said, from an average of 60-70 vehicles per day to 130 per day last week. Anyone with symptoms, she said, should not wait for free testing but should call their doctor for an immediate test.
Tuck asked Reiss if any of the tests would show an infection for H1N1 or bird flu. Reiss said no. The COVID-19 test is specific to just that one virus and doesn’t test for any others.
Those who have been tested before are listed as having had multiple tests, Reiss said, but that information is protected under health privacy laws.
When Handley asked if state officials have suggested new restrictions, Reiss said they have not.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked about preparations for arriving winter residents and increased holiday gatherings.
“It comes down to personal accountability,” Reiss said. “We are really encouraging people to continue to wear their mask when appropriate, practice social distancing, wash your hands, clean commonly touched surfaces: All those things we’ve been encouraging since the beginning.”
In Phase 3, with no statewide rules or mandated restrictions, Reiss said the responsibility falls on individuals to make those efforts, for their safety and others’.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county has ordered personal protection equipment kits for local hotels, given the imminent arrival of fans for the 12 Hours of Sebring race next week.
“We’ll have some of those PPE kits to encourage people from out of town to wear masks, while they’re here,” Vosburg said.
Elwell suggested that people with “’Rona Fatigue” have relaxed too much and not worn masks as they should.
“There’s just a lot to be said for individuals that have very, very short-term memories,” Elwell said.