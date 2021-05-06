Highlands County’s new cases of COVID-19 have been creeping up the past couple of days. On Tuesday, infections rose by 25. All the new cases were from residents.
The Florida Department of Health showed the total infections of COVID were 8,520. Of those, 8,425 were from residents and 95 non-residents who were infected.
There were no deaths reported and the deaths still remain at 351.
The county completed 395 tests and had 368 negative results. The positivity rate was 6.84%, down a tick from the previous day.
The median daily age was 33. The overall median age was finally lowered to 50.
The Health Department of Highlands County updated the vaccine availability locations and times.
• Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 in Sebring, former JCPenney store on Saturdays only (May 8, 15, 22) walk-ins-welcome from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Second dose only.
• FDOH Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. First and second dose only on Tuesdays (May 11, 18, 25) from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
• FDOH Avon Park, 400 S. Lake Ave., May 18 from 9:30 -11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
• FDOH Lake Placid, 106 N. Main Ave., May 11 and May 25 from 9:30 a.m.-11a.m.
Bring a government photo ID and vaccination card if it’s your second shot.
Testing is done by appointment only at 7205 S. George Blvd. on Mondays from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
There were 4,394 of new cases of coronavirus from Monday’s report. The total was pushed to 2,253,929. Of those cases, 2,211,728 were residents and 2,201 non-residents who contracted the virus.
The state saw 82 deaths overnight, including three non-residents and 79 residents. The Florida deaths have reached 36,184.
Florida processed 85,595 tests with 81,181 negative results. The positivity rate was 5.16%
It was a mixed bag as far as the United States goes, as cases were down to 40,204. That’s 8,642 fewer than last Tuesday and also 6,072 fewer than the seven-day average of 46,276.
But deaths climbed to 886, which is 97 more than were seen last Tuesday and 166 higher than the seven-day average, which is now 700. Deaths climbed 2% from a week ago, although we’re still seeing deaths that occurred several months ago appear on state data sheets.
The nation’s positivity rate continues to drop and its new seven-day average of 3.33% is a pandemic low.
Michigan continued its improvement, with new cases down 25% from a week ago and its positivity rate showing a 12% increase.
Texas also is doing well, with a 5% decrease in new cases despite a 27% increase in testing. As a result, the state’s seven-day average for positivity rate dropped to 3.54%, a 25% decrease from last week.
California is still seeing minor decreases in new cases and positivity rate, but did see deaths climb from an average of 58 to an average of 80, an increase of 35%.
According to the John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 32.53 million cases and 578,794 deaths.
Globally, there have been 154.5 million cases and 3.23 million deaths.