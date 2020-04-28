In this Sept. 25, 2000 file photo, two workers climb down from one of the tanks in an oil tank-farm in Jebel Ali, 25 miles (40 km) south of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The historic crash in oil prices in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic is reverberating across the Middle East as crude-dependent countries scramble to offset losses from a key source of state revenue. The economies of all the Arab Gulf oil exporters are expected to contract this year.