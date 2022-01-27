Monoclonal antibody treatment sites have closed nationwide because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked two Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s bamlaniviman and etesevimab monoclonal antibodies on Monday. Monoclonal antibody sites statewide shut the doors by Tuesday morning and notified patients. The changes will be felt in Highlands County, too.
“Highlands Regional Medical Center diligently works to follow evidenced based medicine practices. With the recent announcement from the FDA that current monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective with the newer COVID variant, we will follow their guidance and are currently not offering these treatments. As always, we are here to serve the community and remain dedicated to our neighbors,” the hospital said in a statement.
AdventHealth’s Senior Manager of Media Communications Ashley Jeffery provided the Highlands News-Sun with a statement:
“Following the FDA’s revised emergency use authorization that discontinued the use of Eli Lily’s bamlanivimab-etesevimab and Regeneron’s REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody treatments, AdventHealth facilities that offer monoclonal antibody treatments have transitioned to administering sotrovimab where supplies are available. This COVID-19 treatment is one among others that are proven to be effective against the omicron variant.”
While the FDA revoked the EUA for two monoclonal antibody brands, treatment is still available.
“We will continue operations at our monoclonal clinics. AdventHealth Sebring already transitioned to using sotrovimab for patients,” Jeffery said.
“Patients who have already been scheduled for a monoclonal treatment will be able to receive care as planned.”
The Florida Department of Health said they called and notified their scheduled patients. Others who have tested positive should contact your primary care physicians for alternate treatment options. The FDA shows Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir), and molnupiravir as possible treatments that may be effective against the omicron variant. The FDA said while the appropriate authorized treatments are important, they are not a substitute for the vaccination and boosters.
The monoclonal antibody treatments have been used to combat COVID and were EUA approved for those with a positive test at high risk. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has “revised” the EUAs for the above mentioned treatments. The reason for the EUA withdrawal is the antibodies do not work against the omicron variant. The omicron variant comprises over 99% of the coronavirus being reported as of Jan. 15, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time,” the FDA release stated.
The treatments may not be gone for good however, as the FDA said the authorizations could be put into place regionally in the future if people become infected with a variant that the monoclonal antibodies could help.
“This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, from specific treatment agents that are not expected to provide benefit to patients who have been infected with or exposed to the omicron variant,” the FDA stated.
The Florida Department of Health responded with its own press release saying the FDA acted without “any advanced notice.” The press release was strongly worded and showed the FDOH’s disapproval.
“Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence. To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the release stated.
Governor Ron DeSantis also created a news release Monday in response to the EUA revocation. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Surgeon Gen. Dr. Josef Ladapo were both quoted on the release in support of DeSantis.
“DeSantis is demanding the Biden Administration reverse its sudden and reckless decision to revoke emergency use authorization (EUA) for Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments,” the release said. It went on to say the revocation of the EUAs prevents lifesaving treatments.
DeSantis said the action was done without evidence and was “sudden and reckless.” He also said physicians are being forced between treating patients or breaking the law.
“This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives,” the governor said. “There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”