As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- The upcoming Sun ‘N Lake Sebring Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for April 3 has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for April 24.
- The City of Sebring has closed all parks, recreation facilities and beaches within the city. The boat ramp at Veteran’s Beach will remain open for public use.
- The City of Avon Park has closed all parks and beaches within the city.