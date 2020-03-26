As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- Toby the Clown Foundation
- All CareerSource Heartland (CSH) Centers will be closed to walk-in traffic, tentatively through April 24. Services will be provided electronically or by appointment only. Job fairs, onsite recruiting events, general workshops and community partner events will be postponed. Please visit the website for more information. careersourceheartland.com/.
- Until further notice, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has suspended fingerprinting services for background checks in order to follow social distancing protocols and protect the public and our employees. A notice will go out when it starts back up.
- The School Board of Highlands County district office as well as school offices will be open during normal business hours, though with a reduced staff. Citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct business by phone at 863-593-6134 or visit highlands.k12.fl.us/.
- Highlands Lakeside Theatre has decided to move “The Marvelous Wonderettes” to June, replacing the production of “Oliver,” which will be rescheduled in November 2020. Current ticket holders for both shows do not need to do anything at this time. The Theatre will contact you.
- The Sebring Historical Society’s Quarterly Luncheon scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
- Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce will be suspending public access to its office effective immediately.
- The Lake Placid Art League will temporarily cancel all painting and carving sessions.