As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- The May 13 meeting of the Heartland America-Israeli Initiative has been canceled. The group will not meet in June, July or August and will resume after the summer with a meeting on Sept. 9.