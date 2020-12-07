SEBRING — Despite the school closure for the week of Thanksgiving, new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the previous week at Highlands District Schools, two private schools and at South Florida State College.
The report for the week of Nov. 22-28 from the Florida Department of Health shows that Cornerstone Christian Academy (Avon Park) had two new virus cases (one student and one teacher) and St. Catherine Catholic School (Sebring) had two cases, which were both students.
South Florida State College had two more cases in the previous week both students for a total of 23 cases from Sept. 6 through Nov. 28.
At the college’s most recent meeting of the District Board of Trustees on Oct. 28, it was noted that SFSC had a total of 32 cases.
The School Board of Highlands County had a total of 10 new cases in the previous week including one student at each of the following schools — Avon Park Middle, Avon Park High, Lake Placid High, Memorial Elementary and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary; three students at Lake Placid Middle and one student and one unknown at Sebring High.
From Sept. 6 through Nov. 28, five Highlands District Schools had double digits in their number of COVID-19 cases — Hill-Gustat Middle (17), Avon Park High (14), Lake Placid High (12) and both Lake Placid Middle and Sebring High with 10.
In the same time span, DeSoto County has seen 51 cases at its schools, Glades County has seen 19 cases at its two schools, Hardee County has had a total of 102 cases, including 43 at Hardee High School, while Okeechobee County has had 62 cases.