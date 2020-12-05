SEBRING — Even with 1,058 new tests last week, local free COVID-19 testing can’t add any more days or sites because of staff issues.
That, and the fact that those physicians’ offices that do have rapid tests available could run out of them with a massive increase in testing, or even without an influx, since the tests are hard to get, said Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss.
Offices that had those tests included Advent Prompt Care, Highlands Urgent Care on South George Boulevard and the separate offices of Drs. Krishnadas, Raghuveera (Caladium Pediatrics), Raisa Camilo (Sun N Lake Medical Group) and Stephen Piccione (Millennium Physician Group).
Reiss said that list might not include all physicians that have rapid tests. She also said while the offices had rapid tests as of Monday and on Tuesday when she gave her regular report to the Board of County Commission, she could not guarantee they would have any today.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said “I will pester you in a kind way” at each meeting for her to request more rapid tests for local medical centers, the Health Department and the free drive-up testing held 8-10 a.m. Wednesday mornings in the former Sears rear parking area of Lakeshore Mall.
“Two days is too long to wait,” Roberts said of test results.
Reiss warns, however, that physicians’ offices offering testing, rapid or otherwise, are not free. They will require insurance and a copay.
At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Michelle Gresham of Avon Park Lakes asked if the county’s spending plan for the third phase of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could include more money for testing and perhaps have free testing twice a week, which is when Reiss said the county and Health Department do not have enough people available for an extra testing day.
Gresham then echoed Roberts’ call for rapid testing, referring to a family she tried to help who had 13 living under one roof, all of whom had to quarantine for two weeks waiting for test results on one or two of them.
“I’d really love [the county] to kick it up a notch,” Gresham said.
Reiss said local health care professionals have already been working extra hard in this crisis and she wanted to help ensure they can take time to be at home during the holidays.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg pointed to the more than 1,000 tests in one day as evidence of local diligence. He said that was well more than the 750-per-day goal they had.
Later, Gresham said she had concern for the current commission, given that they share the dais without wearing masks and without keeping six feet or more apart.
Chair Scott Kirouac answered that he believes the issue of masks is “something that divides us,” adding, “People need to be respectful of others’ beliefs.”
He said he isn’t comfortable with the idea of a mask mandate, that it’s “not enforceable,” and that it creates or could create more division. He asked Gresham to be respectful of what others believe and reiterated that he and the rest of the board are following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policy on the matter.
In addition, Kirouac said, he believes those who elected him agree with that stance and wouldn’t have chosen him otherwise. He said he respects her opinion, but does not share it.
Gresham said she understands that, and said education is needed. Too many people, she said, don’t wear masks properly, which doesn’t help, either.
“You’re the exception to the rule,” Kirouac said, with regard to her adherence to wearing a mask over the nose and mouth.
Kirouac said his 82-year-old mother is homebound because of the pandemic, but has insisted on having him and her grandchildren come to visit, and to see their faces. He and his family follow strict precautions before visiting her.
“If she got COVID[-19], it would not be good for her,” Kirouac said, his voice breaking.
Highlands County had, as of Tuesday, an estimated 732 active COVID-19 cases out of the nearly 3,800 infected, Reiss said, up from 652.
Case doubling rate is down to 86 days. It was previously 95, meaning the virus is spreading faster than it was.
Officially, the county is still designated by www.arcgis.com as an “epidemic,” with 31.5 new cases per day per 100,000 people, based on a 21-day average. The county’s threshold for epidemic status is an average of 21 new cases per day per 100,000 people.
The state number is 36 cases per day per 100,000 people.
Statewide, the county is ranked eighth in the state for case growth, at 7.87%, an improvement from the Nov. 17 ranking of second at 8.64%.
The county had 55 residents hospitalized as of Tuesday, leaving four beds available, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). On Monday, it was two beds, AHCA reported. Reiss said that on Nov. 17, the county had 58 people hospitalized. Four weeks ago, she said, it was 34.
The county had 17 more deaths since the Nov. 17 update, she said.
About two months ago, the highest local percentage of cases were in the 35-44 age range, Reiss said. It’s now 55-64 years old
Reiss has had the Emergency Operations Center activated for 259 days, just for COVID-19, which is longer than the entire Atlantic hurricane season. The hurricane season officially ended Monday.
Reiss continues to urge people to continue to take all precautions against the virus, per advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, keep a six-foot or greater distance from others, wear masks, and wash hands frequently.
“Wash you hands, often. Even if you think you don’t need to wash your hands, go wash your hands,” Reiss said.
She also said to clean commonly-touched surfaces regularly, especially things like door handles, faucets and mobile phones.
“If you are sick, stay home. If you think you are sick, stay home,” Reiss said. “It’s better to stay home and not infect people if you are sick.”