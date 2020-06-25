SEBRING — Another record-high, one-day increase in COVID-19 has added about 5,500 new cases, a 25% jump from the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago.
The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. In response, several counties and cities have implemented emergency orders requiring the wearing of masks in public places like stores and cracking down on businesses that aren’t enforcing social distancing rules.
Highlands County had 12 new cases in Wednesday’s update for a total of 270 with the number of deaths remaining at 10, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. The number of current hospitalizations in the county remains at 20.
The case numbers by Highlands municipality are: 114 in Sebring, 87 in Avon Park, 40 in Lake Placid and six in Venus.
Hardee County had 16 new cases for a total of 334, Okeechobee County had 20 new cases for a total of 276, and DeSoto County added 26 new virus cases, boosting its tally to 513.
In Highlands County there have been 7,076 tested with 3.8% being positive.
Statewide, 1,669,440 have been tested with 6.5% being positive.
Broward County, the state’s second-most populous, announced Wednesday that it will crack down on businesses that do not enforce its rule requiring masks and social distancing and restaurants that violate the 50% capacity restriction. Violators could be shut down for 24 hours and fined $500, while repeat violators could be fined $15,000.
The state pulled a liquor license from a bar in Central Florida late Tuesday after reports that it was not obeying the 50% capacity regulation put in place after reopening. The Knight’s Pub owner told the News Service of Florida on Wednesday that he feels his establishment is being used as a scapegoat to get the point across.
Florida now has more than 109,000 confirmed cases since March 1. There have been 3,281 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, a jump of 43 since Monday.
Two weeks ago, Florida’s one-day record for confirmed coronavirus cases was 1,601, set in mid-May. That has been exceeded every day since June 12 and the seven-day average for tests coming back positive has tripled from 3.8% on June 1 to 13%.
Nationwide, there have been 2,348,956 cases with 121,279 deaths. The Florida Department of Health added 44 of those deaths in the Wednesday update.
Worldwide, there have been 9,295,365 cases with 478,289 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.