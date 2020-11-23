SEBRING — Starting 1 p.m. today the Veterans Service Office will do something it does every year, with a slight change.
This year’s Thanksgiving meal distribution will let veterans stay in their cars. They will get to drive under the entryway of the county office and stay in their cars while getting a turkey or ham with all the fixings and sides — and keep minimal contact between themselves and county staff.
It’s another level of service the office will provide this year, and one that had Sgt. Sam Spires, U.S. Army (ret.), prepping stacks of canned and boxed groceries on Friday for the event.
Some veterans may find it a bit hard to adapt to the change. Many in the past have taken pride in shaking hands and sometimes hugging staff members to show thanks for the annual holiday help. The pandemic has put such gestures on hold.
Over the years, donations have gone up and down, but needs have stayed constant.
In 2017, the event provided 42 Thanksgiving meals to local veterans in need.
2018 saw donations double and 94 veterans got a Thanksgiving dinner.
That year, Iraq War veteran Marilyn McNellis, along with her son, Gabe, called the annual Thanksgiving meals a “blessing.”
Also that year, U.S. Air Force veteran Roy Clark called it a “nice gesture,” while U.S. Army veteran Robert Luttrell and his wife, Carol, thought the annual effort would help a lot of people.
“It’s a blessing,” McNellis said. “A lot of people don’t have much.”
Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams has also kept a supply of hot plates, microwaves, electric skillets and other kitchen appliances available for those who may not have a good way to cook their meals at home.