In this photo taken on Friday, April 24, 2020, a volunteer wearing protective clothing and a face mask to protect from coronavirus, walks through the car park of Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, England. The holy month of Ramadan is underway, and the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif should be full of worshippers. But this year, the main arrivals are the dead. While the mosque in the central England city of Birmingham has been closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, its parking lot has been transformed into a temporary morgue with room for 150 bodies.