Today is the last day to get COVID vaccines by the Highlands County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Branch #5087 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Other vaccines from the county, hospitals and pharmacies are available by appointments as usual.
The NAACP branch will be continuing the “Sleeves Up” from 1-4 p.m. today at New Life Assembly Church. The church is in the Highway Park subdivision of Lake Placid at 114 Cloverland St.
In Sebring, roll your sleeves up for vaccinations from 10 a.m. to noon at two locations: Greater Mount Zion AME at 870 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and First Hispanic Disciples of Christ at 3700 Schumacher Road.
You do need to pre-register for these houses of worship Points of Distribution. To get pre-registered for the vaccine, call HCNAACP #5087 at 863-434-1612 or email hcnaacp5087@gmail.com.
According to NAACP Branch 5087 President Angel Wiggins, you do not have to be a member of the church to get the vaccine.
“Vaccines will be available to people 50-plus who work in law enforcement, K-12 employees, firefighters and all persons 65 and over,” Wiggins said.
The next scheduled days for the NAACP POD is slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. This date will be for first shots and those over 60 years of age.
First and booster doses will be given at Ridge Area SDA Church on Tuesday, March 30.
Pre-registration is necessary for all vaccines from the NAACP branch. Health Heroes is helping the NAACP with the vaccines.
FEMA will hold its last day of vaccine distribution at the Sebring Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 216 Sheriffs Tower Road. According to FEMA spokesperson Melanie Barker, there is no need to pre-register before driving up to the site. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on hand to direct traffic through the vaccine set-up.
FEMA was supposed to give 500 vaccines per day from March 7-10. Unfortunately, they have not had the turnout they anticipated. Anyone over 65, as well as law enforcement, health care workers with direct patient care, K-12 teachers and firefighters over 50 years of age are eligible. Those with a letter from a doctor on the Florida Department of Health form are eligible for the vaccine.
Barker said to bring a Florida ID and whatever documentation that corresponds with your eligibility, for instance, a teacher might have a school identity. Barker said more documentation is better than less.
On Tuesday, Barker did not have a return date for the booster shots.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission will still have its POD in the former JC Penney store in the Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. Pre-registering is a must and the state guidelines are also followed there. POD hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.