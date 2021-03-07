SEBRING — Across Florida, there is a disparity in the number of Black and Hispanic people who have been vaccinated compared to their Caucasian counterparts. The reasons for this vary from mistrust to transportation issues to difficulties registering online.
The Highlands County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch #5087 has been working to increase access to vaccines for those who want it in minority communities. HCNAACP is partnering up with the Florida Department of Health and the Highlands County Health Department and bringing the vaccines to houses of worship in neighborhoods with a predominately Black population.
HCNAACP Healthcare Chair Davette Thompson and liaison Temeka Hipps and others worked with the two agencies to get the vaccines where the people were. Once things got moving, they happened fast.
Vaccines will commence at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Ridge Area SDA Church at 507 W. Hal McRae Boulevard in Avon Park.
On Wednesday, March 10 in Sebring from 10 a.m. to noon at Greater Mount Zion AME at 870 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and First Hispanic Disciples of Christ at 3700 Schumacher Rd.
Lake Placid will get shots from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at New Life Assembly Church at 114 Cloverland St.
To get pre-registered for the vaccine, call HCNAACP #5087 at 863-434-1612 or email them at hcnaacp5087@gmail.com. Register by Monday at 4 p.m. to get in on this week’s vaccinations. You do not need to be a member of the church where vaccines will be given.
The churches chosen have space to social distance and are Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant. The FDOH will be providing the nurses to give the vaccinations. Royal Care of Avon Park is providing masks for the event, which are mandatory for individuals and medical staff. Florida Home Health Care is providing hand sanitizers.
“Vaccines will be available to people 50-plus who work in law enforcement, K-12 employees, firefighters and all persons 65 and over,” HCNAACP President Angel Wiggins said. “This is a ‘boots on the ground,’ grass roots effort. We are bringing the vaccines where the people are.”
According to Wiggins, FDOH said the disparity of vaccines is about one vaccinated Black or Hispanic to every 10 Caucasians.
Thompson, who is in the medical field, as well as NAACP member Brenda Gray, shared their hesitancy to get the vaccination in a Public Service Announcement on Facebook on HCNAACP#5087. They urged everyone to make up their own minds on getting vaccinated but also to educate themselves.
“It’s important for all of us to get vaccinated,” Thompson said in a post online. “For our families, our loved ones, for our community, our state, our nation, our world.”
In an effort to “dispel myths” and educate the “Black and Brown” communities, Wiggins said there will be an open-air event with Dr. Gujjar to answer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine. The event will be at 3:30 p.m. at 111 E. Hal McCrae Blvd. in Avon Park. For more information call 863-873-1138 or 863-873-9927.