SEBRING — Highlands County got much better news when the Florida Department of Health released the COVID-19 reports on Friday. After high numbers in cases and positivity in the beginning of the week, the downward trend brought the number of cases and the positivity rate down heading into the weekend.
The county had 24 new cases of coronavirus on Friday; they were all residents. The new cases brought the total to 4,494 with 4,454 residents infected and 40 non-residents with the virus. Highlands has had 50 deaths of either residents or staff out of long-term care facilities. Highlands County has had 257 new cases over the last seven days, which is an average of 36.71 cases on average a day.
FDOH shows 514 tests processed with 491 negative results. The downward trend brought Friday’s positivity rate to 4.47%. The county has not seen a positivity rate that low since Dec. 4, which was the earliest date on the report. The World Health Organization recommends 5% or lower for two weeks “re-opening.”
With such good numbers to report, it is unfortunate to note there were two deaths reported. The death toll is now at 188 people who have died due to the virus.
Long-term care facilities have seen another case of COVID-19 and have had 479 cases of coronavirus, which is 11% of all cases. Corrections remained at 74. There has been 419 people hospitalized with COVID-19 overall. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) showed 59 people in Highlands County who were hospitalized as of 3:31 p.m. Friday. At the same time, the ICU beds census was 19 and there were nine ICU beds available.
Statewide, Florida added 13,000 instances of infections to bring the total to 1,181,483 cases of coronavirus. Florida has seen 20,690 deaths with 20,401 residents and 289 non-residents who have lost their lives because of the disease.
Dade and Broward counties lead the way in new cases of coronavirus. Miami-Dade had 2,411 new cases on Friday and Broward had 1,377. Other counties that saw their new cases rise by triple digits are: Alachua — 109, Bay — 136, Brevard — 217, Clay — 129, Collier — 144, Duval — 611, Escambia — 268, Hernando — 113, Hillsborough — 951, Indian River — 107, Lake — 204, Lee — 380, Leon — 160, Manatee — 261, Marion — 220. Okaloosa — 123, Orange — 812, Osceola — 231, Palm Beach — 754, Pasco — 311, Pinellas — 518, Santa Rosa — 195, Sarasota — 158, Seminole — 168, St. Johns — 160, St. Lucie — 174 and Volusia — 235.
Statewide, 148,911 COVID tests were processed. Those tests and the new cases gave Florida a daily positivity rate of 8.74%, up slightly from Thursday.
FDOH reported 59,602 hospitalizations in total. AHCA showed 5,182 people hospitalized on Friday afternoon. The administration showed an ICU bed census of 5,090 with 1,041 beds available.
Experts said the United States would really start to see the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings two to three weeks after the event and so far, they’ve been proven correct. The COVID Tracing Project’s Thursday evening report showed an all-time high of 241,620 new COVID-19 cases.
There were an additional 3,438 deaths, as December became the second-deadliest month of the pandemic and is trending to surpass the 55,267 death count in April.
Current hospitalizations once again reached an all-time high, with 114,237 in the hospital.
The news was slightly better in California, as the state had an increase of 41,012, which ends two days of more than 50,000 cases. The 41,012 is still the third-highest day California has had. The state also had another 300 deaths reported. California has seen 4.4% of its overall COVID deaths in the last three days.
California is far from being the only state to be hit hard recently. After passing 500,000 cases on Dec. 8, Ohio has added more than 100,000 cases in the past 10 days, with another 9,684 on Friday.
New York set a single-day case record of 12,697 on Friday and has seen more than 100 deaths in three of the last four days. New York has had more deaths than any other state with 35,647.
Nationally, there have been 17.37 million cases and 312,524 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, the case count passed the 75 million mark, with 75,433,871. There have been 1,670,531 deaths around the world.