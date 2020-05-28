SEBRING — There were 491 new cases of COVID-19 among residents statewide on Tuesday, but the numbers held steady in Highlands County.
With only two new cases in the past four days and no new cases on Tuesday, the total number of virus cases remains at 114 in Highlands County. The number of deaths remains at 8.
There have been 36 hospitalizations in Highlands County due to COVID-19.
The resident cases in Highlands have an age range of 0 to 85 with a median age of 55, which includes 58 male and 55 female cases.
Hendry County with a population less than half of Highlands (about 42,000) had 61 new cases on Sunday boosting its total to 339. Data from the Florida Department of Health shows 274 cases for Clewiston, which is more cases than many much larger municipalities such as Port St. Lucie, Daytona Beach, Stuart, Port Charlotte, Ocala and Clearwater.
Sebring has 54 cases, Avon Park has 33 and Lake Placid has 15 cases.
There have been 3,878 tested in Highlands with a relatively low 2.9% having positive results for having COVID-19.
Statewide, 935,271 have been tested with a positive rate of 5.6%. There have been 52,634 cases with 9,639 hospitalizations and 2,319 deaths.
More than half of the deaths in Florida (1,280) have been in the south Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.
In the U.S., there have been 1,689,145 cases with 99,123 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 5,639,960 cases and 351,815 deaths.