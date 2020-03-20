SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education announced many actions in response to the coronavirus precautions including extending the closure of schools until April 15, cancelling all statewide assessment tests and informing school districts to prepare to extend their educational calendars through June 30.
On March 30, the School Board of Highlands County will begin utilizing virtual learning for the delivery of instruction.
“We have a plan in place as well as mechanisms for delivery,” according to Superintendent Brenda Longshore. “Some aspects are in the final stages of development,” however detailed information can be found at: https://sites.google.com/highlands.k12.fl.us/sbhc/instructional-continuity-plan
All school-related extra-curricular events are cancelled through April 15.
The Sebring High Grad Bash at Universal Studios on April 3 has been canceled and the Sebring High Prom on April 18 has been canceled with the hope of rescheduling.
There has been no word yet concerning the proms at Avon Park High and Lake Placid High, and there has been no word yet on the graduation ceremonies.
Longshore said, “I appreciate the patience and support of the community as we work through these challenging times. We will continue to work with state and local agencies.
“Directives to school districts will no doubt change, however we will keep as our priority the delivery of instruction to our students by the safest means possible.”
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran related the following information and actions:
• Requirements for graduation and promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as though those assessments which were cancelled did not exist.
• K-12 school grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020 and schools in turnaround may continue their current status for 2020-2021 to avoid disruption to school leadership and operations.
• Eligibility for Florida Bright Futures scholarships shall be based on available data and results. Tests that were not available to be taken shall not be counted.
The directives for funding are:
• The Florida Department of Education and K-12 school districts are instructed to redirect unspent 2019-2020 funds from Reading Scholarship Accounts, the Reading Instruction Allocation, the Digital Classroom Allocation and the Teachers Classroom Supply Assistance Program to help low-income students purchase digital devices and establish Internet services.
• In order to facilitate the remote connection between teachers and students, K-12 school districts are further permitted to redirect unspent Title 2 funds to help low-income students purchase digital devices and establish Internet services.
• K-12 school districts are permitted to redirect unspent 2019-2020 funds from the Safe Schools and Mental Health allocations to virtual and telephonic mental health counseling services for students who need emotional support due to COVID-19.
• All school readiness, voluntary prekindergarten, K-12, career and technical centers and state college programs will receive their full allocation of funding and therefore staff and contractors can be paid fully, through June 30, 2020, as though there was no disruption in education.
Concerning colleges and universities:
• All public state college and university, and private college and university campuses and buildings are closed for the remainder of the spring semester.
• Colleges and universities are encouraged to operate virtually or through other non-classroom-based means to the greatest extent possible.
• Colleges and universities should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30, 2020, to the extent feasible and necessary.
All district school board and state college board of trustees meetings through June 30, 2020, are postponed and may only be scheduled for emergency purposes only by the respective school district superintendent or college president. These meetings must be convened virtually or by telephone.
“The containment of COVID-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly. Districts have taken action and have instituted distance learning as a necessary precaution to protect students, educators, families, and Florida’s overall public health,” Corcoran said. “We are working with our local school districts to provide guidance and help children who need access food during this time. Our number one priority is keeping our families safe and healthy and stopping the spread of this virus.
“These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. I will continue to work with the Governor, Superintendents, Florida College System and the State University System to do whatever we can to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”