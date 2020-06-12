SEBRING — Student athletes can begin conditioning sessions, with no scrimmaging, on Monday with their coaches and with new safety measures in place.
In her weekly update, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “We are very optimistic about beginning school in the fall and we believe a traditional return with students in seats and teachers teaching face-to-face is in the best interest of our students.”
The top priority is to reopen safely with parents and families comfortable about the children returning to school, she said.
Concerning safety, Longshore said the district is sending another very important survey this week through the Family Access email asking families to take a few moments to provide valuable feedback to help the district’s planning for a safe and smooth reopening in August.
Longshore provided an update on the district’s enhanced cleaning measures.
“To ensure a safe and clean environment for students and staff, we are increasing our daily cleaning routine to include the regular deep cleaning of classrooms and common areas,” she said. “Sanitizing frequently touched areas such as doorknobs, restroom fixtures, desktops and keyboards.”
Additional cleaning materials will be provided in every classroom for use during the day, Longshore noted. Custodian schedules will be adjusted to make sure they have the time needed to complete daily deep cleanings.
Coaches and student athletes are eager to get back into action and recent directives from the state have now made that possible, she said. Athletic conditioning will begin Monday.
Athletes will need to have a current physical on file to participate and will be contacted by their coach for information on schedules and locations.
“To ensure that we return to practice safely however, we have put into place several new precautions,” Longshore said. Coaches and athletic directors are being trained in new procedures for pre-workout screenings, appropriate distancing during workouts and the daily cleaning of the conditioning equipment and all areas.
There will be no contact or scrimmaging at this time and athletes should report for conditioning already in their workout clothes as locker rooms will remain closed, she said. Teams will not use shared water bottles or shared hydration stations, so everyone should bring their own water bottles.
Digital thermometers have been ordered and the first 100 have arrived and have been delivered to schools, she said. Temperature checks will be done on all athletes and coaches upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home.
Anyone who has cold symptoms or fever in the last 24 hours, will also be excluded from participation.
Athletic conditioning is not mandatory and if parents are not comfortable with their child returning at this time, there will be no consequences imposed on the student, Longshore said.
“It is surely good news that communities and businesses are beginning to open again and we certainly look forward to returning to school in August,” she said.
The response to COVID-19 is continually evolving, Longshore said, and she is committed to continue to work with other school superintendents, state officials and the local health department to provide as much information as possible.