There was no change in the COVID-19 numbers for Highlands County on Sunday, while the state saw an increase of 777 positive cases. All 67 county test results that came back Saturday were negative.
Highlands County remained at eight deaths due to the cornavirus and have had 35 hospitalizations, with three currently hospitalized, according to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. Both the county’s death rate and hospitalization rate are well above the state averages.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands will be having more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on the following dates:
• Tuesday, May 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
• Thursday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring.
• Tuesday, May 26 from 9-11 a.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, in Avon Park.
The state saw an increase of 5,059 cases for the week of May 10 to May 16, the largest increase in three weeks, but Florida also saw 118,058 negative tests, marking the highest number of tests given in any week. Florida has seen 45,588 positive cases and 1,973 deaths.
The United States has seen 1,467,065 positive cases and 88,709 deaths. The number of cases in the country went up 31,967 and there were 1,394 new deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The United States death numbers are a point of contention due to no universal method recording COVID-19 deaths among the states. On Friday, Colorado’s official COVID-19 death toll dropped nearly 300, as the state is now separating deaths “among people who have COVID-19” and “people who died from COVID-19.”
While New York has the most cases of any state, Cook County in Illinois has the most positive cases of any county in the United States, according to John Hopkins. Cook County has seen 61,212 positive cases, while the New York counties of Kings, Queens, Bronx and Nassau are No. 2 through No. 5.
With over 15,000 confirmed cases, Miami-Dade County has the 17th-highest number of cases of any county in the country.
There have been 351,872 positive cases in New York and 28,097 deaths, according to the CDC, and New Jersey has seen 145,089 cases and 10,249 deaths.
Montana, Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska and Hawaii have each seen fewer than 1,000 cases.
The United States has 4,552 cases per million residents, which is the sixth-highest ratio among countries that have seen over 20,000 cases. Quatar, with 32,604 cases tops the list with a ratio of 11,868 cases per million residents.
Globally, there have been 4,687,320 cases and 313,973 deaths, according to John Hopkins. After the United States, the next three countries with the highest number of cases are Russia, the United Kingdom and Brazil. Spain and Italy are the two remaining countries with over 200,000 cases.