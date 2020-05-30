In this Oct.23, 2019 file photo, tourists wait to see Leonardo da Vinci’s painting Mona Lisa, at the Louvre museum, in Paris. Iconic sites that are among some of France’s biggest tourist draws won’t reopen when the country lifts most of its coronavirus restrictions next week. Neither the Louvre Museum, the Eiffel Tower nor the Versailles Palace will be reopening next week when France lifts many of its remaining coronavirus lockdown restrictions.