SEBRING — Highlands County saw its coronavirus-related numbers go up across the board on Thursday when the Florida Department of Health released its daily COVID-19 reports. Thankfully, the numbers did not show a major spike but an increase, nonetheless.
Highlands County added 50 new cases of coronavirus infection. That’s up from the 36 cases on Wednesday. The new cases bring the cumulative cases to 5,718. Of those cases, 5,660 are from residents and 58 non-resident who have contracted COVID.
One death that was attributed to COVID-19 was reported. The new death brings the total number of people who have died from the disease is 226 and is 4% of all cases.
There were 582 tests processed. The tests produced 530 negative results. The county’s positivity rate did go up slightly as well to 8.93%.
The daily median age has risen to 62 and the overall median age rose to 52. There has been 58 deaths of either residents or staff at long-term care facilities. Overall, there have been 534, or 9% of all cases, from long-term care facilities.
In total, there have been 472 hospitalizations, which is 8% of all cases. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 55 people hospitalized as of 3:46 p.m. Thursday. AHCA also shows no ICU beds available for the second time this week. On Wednesday, there was one available.
AHCA shows the regular bed census at 261 in the county with seven beds available. That is just 2.61% availability.
The state saw a total of 13,720 new cases, with Florida residents making up 13,381 of those cases and non-residents accounting for the remaining 339. Testing was up considerably, with more than 155,000 processed tests, making it the highest testing day since Jan. 7. The number of tests resulted in a positivity rate for new cases of 8.63%, the lowest rate seen in the state in the past two weeks.
Florida did see 222 new deaths, which raises the overall toll to 23,981. There have been 23,613 resident deaths and 368 non-resident deaths.
The state was down slightly in the number of vaccines given, with 39,036. That brings the total number of vaccines given to 774,768. The number of vaccines given to those age 65 and over is 437,867, which is 56.5% of the people to have received the vaccine.
Florida has given 45.7% of its received vaccines, which is well above the national average of 36.4% and ranks No. 9 among states.
Cases and testing were down, while deaths were up across the United States. There were 4,022 deaths reported, making it just the third day the U.S. has exceeded 4,000 deaths since the pandemic began. There have been more than 4,000 deaths in each of the last two days.
There were 219,090 new cases reported, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report. A total of 1,753,568 tests were processed, making a positivity rate of 12.2% for the day.
Hospitalizations were at 130,383, which is consistent with the numbers seen the past two weeks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 11.15 million people in the U.S. who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There were 30,628,175 doses shipped, so states have used 36.4% of the vaccines that were distributed.
There’s a wide range of usage among states, with West Virginia having given 72.8% of its received vaccines to Alabama, which has administered 23% of its supply.
California had its fourth straight day with fewer than 40,000 new cases. Numbers released Thursday by the California Department of Public Health showed 35,930 new cases, but the death toll was high once again with 552 new deaths. California has now had a total of 2,816,969 cases, resulting in 31,654 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 23.16 million cases and 386,194 deaths.
Globally, there have been 92.68 million cases and 1.986 deaths.