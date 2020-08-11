SEBRING — When students return to school Monday they must wear face masks on buses, halls and in transition from class to class.
They won’t have to wear them in class, however.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore said she recommended to the School Board of Highlands County that the district strongly encourage mask usage, but board members took it further to mandate use in the confined spaces of buses and hallways.
Longshore said students will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in class, and all levels of staff — including teachers and herself — would be allowed and encouraged to do so on campus, but teachers cannot require children to wear masks in classrooms.
The reason is enforcement, Longshore said, and how to meter out punishment for students who fail to wear their masks at all times. Encouragement of use of the masks and other safety precautions, she said, would be easier for students to handle and for staff and faculty to implement.
If there are students and faculty who cannot wear a mask, especially if they cannot breathe in a mask, the district will have face shields available, Longshore said.
Is there enough room in classrooms for students to distance themselves from others, and how many are expected to arrive for school?
“We’ll see who comes to schools on Monday,” Longshore said.
Some schools have removed extra furniture from classrooms to give room to spread out desks, but six feet of distance between desks is not feasible in most classrooms, she said.
If each classroom has 18-25 children — considered ideal under the Florida Class Size Amendment — there wouldn’t be six feet between each student, Longshore said.
As of Tuesday, she said, 1,300 children were registered for Innovative Learning Environment (ILE), otherwise known as online classrooms, which will meet via internet conferencing on the same schedule as on-site classes.
The other two options for parents are traditional face-to-face on-site school and off-site Highlands Virtual School (HVS), also online but not following the same schedule as ILE or face-to-face classes.
Concern for reopening schools is there. At least one person connected to the district, speaking anonymously, said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines state that masks should be required in classrooms.
After calling the Florida Department of Health, the person was referred to their local county commissioner, who allegedly told her this was the reason for the options.
The commissioner replied, according to the concerned family member, that some students would be safer at school because classrooms would be cleaned and sanitized each day.
The family member said that doesn’t answer the problem of telling teachers to spend eight hours per day, five days a week with 30-120 students and virus particles floating around the room.
Under normal circumstances, teachers try to keep everything clean, but still end up catching a cold or regular influenza strain at least once a year from their students, the family member said.
Meanwhile, U.S. News and World Report stated that 97,000 students got infected in late July as schools reopened.
Last week, one week after schools reopened in Cherokee County in northern Georgia, NBCNews reported more than 800 of its students and staff were told to quarantine after an initial 20 were told to quarantine from a single second-grade student testing positive for the virus after the first day at school.
The New York Times reported Monday that school districts in the South and Midwest have debated how many positive cases they would need to close again amid rising infection rates among their students and staff.
What plans are in place for Highlands schools?
Longshore said she personally has met every week for the past two months with representatives from the Florida Department of Health to outline a reopening plan, which includes temperature checks for students, faculty, staff and visitors coming onto campus, as well as contact tracing for anyone discovered to have the virus.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher would get sent home, she said, and contact tracing will be done to see who else should stay home.
The school district has also increased janitorial staff to improve cleaning and sanitizing, Longshore said, and has an educational campaign in place to remind students and staff to wash hands thoroughly, wear masks and keep six feet or more from each other, whenever possible.
Officials in Tallahassee approved the Highlands School District’s reopening plan last Friday, Longshore said.
The school district had to create a reopening plan to get funded, Longshore said, and will receive funds for the number of students who were enrolled in on-site schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the school district had already pushed back the Aug. 11 opening by a week. Classes start next Monday, Aug. 17.
Longshore said in July that the later start would provide additional preparation time to meet the needs of all students in each of the instructional models.
Could the school district hold off reopening and hold all classes online for the first nine weeks? No, Longshore said.
State officials informed all school districts that if they did not reopen for face-to-face classes by Sept. 1, they would not be funded, Longshore said. They would have to have face-to-face classes five days per week.
The concerned family member said teachers who fear for their health or the health or safety of a family member and don’t want to return to in-person classes would have to choose an unpaid leave of absence, which most teachers can’t afford to do.
When asked what options teachers or students have, Longshore mentioned the three instructional options for students, but later talked about how teachers will have the option to teach from home if they are found, through contract tracing, to have been exposed to the virus.
She does encourage parents, students and other concerned parties to visit www2.highlands.k12.fl.us/reopen and visit the links that with guidelines from the district to help prevent further transmission of the virus.
When asked whether or not students would practice good safety, Longshore repeated a statement from Sebring High School Principal Kim Irvin, that she believes people are underestimating the ability of young people to comply with preventative actions.
County stance
As it stands, county commissioners do not wish to impose a countywide mandate on masks, for much the same reason schools won’t mandate them in classrooms: Enforcement difficulties.
Commissioner Don Elwell, who responded Tuesday morning to repeated requests for comment last week for a story that appeared in Tuesday’s Highlands News-Sun, confirmed that the enforcement issue was the reason for his vote against a local mandate.
He said he now is beginning to see that the county and state may have begun “the long, much-welcome decline from the ‘peak’” of COVID-19 infections. Given it takes 30 days or more for local jurisdictions to see positive or negative impacts from new regulations, he said it would have been best for commissioners to impose a mandate when they originally discussed it July 21.
”Not a time to relax in taking precautions,” he said Monday, “but it would be a very difficult time for us to probably enact more restrictions/regulations, as folks are seeing our numbers begin to improve just a little.”
On Tuesday, News Service of Florida reported a total of 542,792 cases, an increase of 5,831 from Monday, with a total death count of 8,553 — a record one-day increase of 276 from Monday.
However, Monday was the second of two days of fewer new statewide coronavirus cases — 4,247 new cases of the virus, which was down from 6,229 new cases reported on Sunday by the Florida Health Department.
Highlands County had 1,474 total cases as of Tuesday, according to the Health Department, with 51 current hospitalizations and a total of 37 deaths. The county also had fewer new cases, just 14, on Monday.
”I have done my level best to closely keep my fingers on the pulse of our local and statewide numbers, and will continue to do the same until our citizens are safe and we’ve fully re-opened our county once again,” Elwell said.
Commissioners Jim Brooks and Greg Harris replied in time for the article. Commissioners Ron Handley and Arlene Tuck did not.
Last week, when county commissioners asked Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss about schools reopening, Reiss said that when you put a bunch of people together, new cases of COVID-19 will come out of it.
The best her office could do, she said, is make sure health care systems can handle that capacity and brace for an inevitable increase.