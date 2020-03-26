Just as businesses have felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, so have the area nonprofits. Many have canceled some of their biggest fundraisers, while others have canceled regularly scheduled meetings. All are feeling the pinch.
According to Investopedia (www.investopedia.com), “a non-profit organization is a business that has been granted tax-exempt status by the IRS because it furthers a social cause and provides a public benefit.”
Highlands County has a lot of nonprofits that provide benefits to the public; some of them provide critically needed services. They rely on the community to help them by sponsoring events, purchasing tickets to fundraisers and even making cash or other donations.
Laurie Murphy is with Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, an agency that provides critical services to elderly residents.
“This is our 45th year of providing services. We are continuing to offer services to seniors, including in-home services and home-delivered meals. We have implemented additional staff training on universal precautions to help ensure the safety of our seniors.
“We had to postpone our 23rd Annual Golf Tournament, which was scheduled for April 11. We will reschedule this at a later date and will let people know.”
Nu-Hope is taking one day at a time with frequent planning sessions as things change, not only daily but hourly. That means they have to constantly reprioritize needs. They’re following all directives from government and other healthcare agencies.
“Because of the need for social distancing, we have closed our congregate meal sites. People who were getting meals, can still get them as home-delivered meals,” Murphy said. “We’re calling clients on a regular basis as they need that socialization connection and we want to make sure to assist with any needs they may have.”
Gaylin Thomas is president of The Heartland Cultural Alliance. She said at this time the Peter Powell Roberts Museum is open by appointment only. Visitors may call 863-414-1578 for a private tour. The works of Linda Beardsley are on display through April.
Thomas said, “The current situation has given HCA an opportunity to regroup, review our core mission, take a hard look at our size and scope, and reduce expenses when feasible.”
While they’re not receiving any donations at this time, HCA wants to reassure members and donors they will be here for a long time and plan to develop a strategy to lean towards the future.
“Yes, we’re feeling the impact, but, thanks to a generous City Council providing our facility at a very reasonable cost, our expenses are manageable, and although we cannot keep our doors open, we’ll be able to keep afloat,” Thomas said.
HCA hopes to be able to offer a summer program for children in the Community Center and to work with the Library and the Depot Museum to build a cultural core for Avon Park. If this is not an option, due to the virus, Thomas said, then they will work with the other art leagues to promote opportunities online for everyone.
Donations have stopped coming in to Highlands Lakeside Theater, which is under the direction of Manager Vanessa Logsdon.
“It’s understandable. It’s hard for non-profits working on not only slim margins, but sometimes in a deficit. HLT averages $50,000 from ticket sales of the upcoming show, which only covers two-thirds of the cost. With stagnant ticket sales and donations, we are being as frugal as possible to stretch out small reserves as far as we can.
“Like everyone else, we are scrambling to maintain operations while following all the guidelines to keep everyone safe. It has not only affected our performances, but also rehearsals for the upcoming shows,” she said.
HLT has postponed several events, including the Thakkar Volunteer Banquet. They’ve had to make changes in show dates, knowing things could change again.
“Our licensing agreements are very specific, so before we do anything, we have to get permission from the agents who represent the rights holders. After notifying patrons and volunteers, we begin migrating the ticket holders from the original dates to the new dates, which has to be done seat by seat. After that, the box office notifies the patrons to ensure they received the message.
Another provider of critically needed services is the Ridge Area Arc. Kathleen Border is the CEO.
“The safety of our consumers is our most important propriety. Our people have disabilities and can’t afford to be sick. We’re not going to put them at any unnecessary risk.
“We’re practicing social distancing as well as staffing up at our group homes. We have decreased the attendance at our adult day training. Many of our people don’t understand what’s going on right now,” she said.
Arc has had to reschedule three of its annual fundraisers.
“We hope the community and local businesses will buy tickets and help support us as we need revenue to provide services. We’re trying to work with our staff as they all need their jobs too,” she said.
Escape to Kokomo has been moved to Aug, 22, the Family Fun Shoot has been moved to Oct. 3 and Sebring Derby has moved to Nov. 6. All of this means lost revenue for the immediate future.
“Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, Inc. leases property from Arc. This is a great partnership as we are both disability focused. Right now they have no services and no revenue and are really hurting,” Border said.
HLT’S Logsdon sums it all up. “We’re all facing uncertainty. Be patient with each other and with us, and stay safe.”