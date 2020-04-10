AVON PARK — Construction continues on the Nucor Steel Florida mill that is being constructed north of Avon Park, but start dates have been pushed back a little for some employees due to the current COVID-19 health precautions.
Nucor Steel Florida Inc. Controller Corey Allain said, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our team. We remain open and construction is moving forward per guidance from the governor’s order on essential businesses. We haven’t had any positive cases, so we are moving forward.”
Nucor is following all CDC guidelines including social distancing, washing of hands and surfaces, and working from home whenever possible, he said. They are working under a revised schedule, which reduces the number of team members on site at one time to help with distancing guidelines.
With the new guidance on protective masks, their team is being educated on different ways utilize that guidance with masks and homemade masks, according to the CDC guidelines, Allain said.
“We are moving ahead with all planned hiring, however we have delayed a couple of planned start dates in April and May by two weeks and will continue to evaluate, in order to support social distancing on site,” he said.
About 32 people are affected by the two-week delay. Their original start dates were at the end of April and the end of May.
The new hires have been contacted about the change so there are not more folks on site as they are trying to spread people out, Allain said. “We are going to move forward with everything, just a little bit of a delay.”
The construction project is on schedule with plans to start up production in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The steel mill that is under construction is off Sun Pure Road just east of U.S. 27 and just north of the Highlands and Polk county line.
Nucor Steel Florida broke ground in April 2019 on constructing the mill that will produce some 350,000 tons of steel rebar a year and employ a workforce of about 235 with average annual salaries of $66,000.
Nucor is the largest steel and steel products producer in the United States, producing 22 million tons of steel in 2018.