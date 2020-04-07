SEBRING — The number of new Florida cases of COVID-19 dropped significantly Sunday to 791 after peaking on Friday at 1,300 new cases and and hitting 1,200 new cases on Saturday.
According to the numbers released Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health, there is a total of 13,324 cases of the virus in the Sunshine State, which includes 12,925 Florida residents, 1,592 hospitalized and 236 deaths.
Highlands had only one new case on Sunday after four new cases each day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In Highlands County there is a total of 35 cases including 34 residents and 1 non-resident. Of those, there are 10 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
The Highlands County deaths were a 78-year-old female who had traveled to the Caribbean; she passed away on March 24. Also an 82-year-old male, whose death was not travel related; he passed away on March 29.
The positive cases include 21 men and 14 women within an age range of 0 to 85, according to the Monday morning update.
The age groups with the most cases in Highlands are 25-34 and 75-84 with seven cases in both age groups.
In the Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, the FDOH has now included a Cases-by-Zip Code listing for all 67 counties in the state. As of Monday morning, Highlands shows there are 5-9 cases in the 33825 (Avon Park) and 33852 (Lake Placid) area codes; 14 cases in the 33870 and less than 5 in each the 33872 and 33875 (Sebring) area codes; less than 5 in the 33876 (Spring Lake) area code; and less than 5 in the 33960 (Venus) area code. The characteristics list shows 9 positive cases in Sebring, 7 in Avon Park, 6 in Lake Placid, 2 in Venus and 10 are still listed as unknown.
A total of 272 have been tested for COVID-19 in Highlands with 232 negative results, 35 positive results, 2 inconclusive results and 3 awaiting results.
There are no positive cases reported in Highlands County for staff or residents of long-term facilities.
Statewide, the age range for the highest percentage (18%) of positive cases is 45-54, followed closely by 55-64 (17%). Only 1% differentiates between each of the next three age groups: 25-34 (16%), 35-44 (15%) and 65-74 (14%). The highest percentage of hospitalizations is seen in those who are 65-74 (24%); the second highest is age range 75-84 (20%). The percentage of deaths in the state is highest for the age range of 75-84 (32%).
In the U.S., there were 347,003 cases and 10,335 deaths. Worldwide the number for positive cases is 1.3 million and 72,638 deaths recorded, according to the FDOH.
The evening update is released after the Highlands News-Sun’s press deadline.