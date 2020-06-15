NEW YORK — The New York City that was lingers everywhere in the New York City that is, like flashes of movement out of the corner of your eye.
The subways run, but not all hours, and definitely not with anywhere near as many riders. Your favorite corner deli has your bagel and coffee — as long as you take it to go and wear a mask to get it. Go enjoy the sunshine in a park, but too many other people better not have the same idea.
“New York City is a different style of life ... of density, of vitality, of 24/7, of no cultural agreement of when we should take a vacation or eat lunch,” says Kenneth T. Jackson, recently retired Columbia University history professor and editor of “The Encyclopedia of New York City.”
“It’s everybody’s second home,” he says. “You can come to New York and find your group. You can’t really say that anywhere else.”
But that was before these last couple of difficult months, when the city immortalized in song and scene as the never-ending hustle and flow of humanity was swapped out for the virus version, of staying near home and social distancing regulations.
The streets have started to wake up in recent weeks. And as recent days of thousands upon thousands of people turning out for anti-police brutality protests have shown, passion for this place, this community, runs deep.
But even that bit of New York spirit carries a risk of an increase in coronavirus cases, as does the mere act of re-opening in itself, as slow a process as that is. The threat of illness and death has abated — for now — thanks to our doing that most un-New York thing of staying away from each other.
The shadow it cast remains, though, as do rules of separation and distance that make the New York City of even three months ago a peripheral vision at best.
In the virus times, the near-term and maybe even longer-term impact is undoubtedly going to be ugly. Job losses have been racking up, businesses facing bankruptcy, cultural institutions going under, entire industries like restaurants forced to reconsider everything they do. Things taken for granted, such as the school day, will look different and be more complicated.
Several hundred thousand have left, The New York Times reported, particularly from the city’s wealthier neighborhoods.
And a lot of those people likely aren’t coming back, says Jeremiah Moss, the blogger and author of “Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul.”
“What they’re discovering as they go back to the suburbs or they go to the country is they really like that kind of lifestyle, they like having a yard, they like having a car, they like having space and that’s more important to them than whatever they could get in New York,” he says.
But in all the unknowing of what the future holds, there’s also a thread of hope, and of steadfast faith in that other quintessential facet of New York City: that the city will adapt.
Jackson, the historian, takes the long view. “You can’t judge the future by the moment. You’ve got to have the perspective of centuries, really,” he says. “This is not the first time New York has been challenged. It won’t be the last.”