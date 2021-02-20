The empty Saadoun tunnel of Baghdad at the start of the new curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. The curfew runs all day Friday to Sunday, and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the rest of the week. Mosques and schools are closed, large gatherings prohibited, and the wearing of masks and other protective gear will be enforced, according to a statement from the government.