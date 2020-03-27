SEBRING — Highlands County has had its first death from novel coronavirus.
The county still has one hospitalization for COVID-19, based on the 7:20 p.m. Thursday update from the Florida Department of Health.
The total number of cases stayed the same at five for the county: Four women and one man, based on Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard from the Florida Health Department.
Due to protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Health Department cannot release demographic information on the death or living patients to the public. Ages range from 39 to 78, averaging an age of 52.
Before Wednesday, there were three women and one male. On Wednesday evening, the dashboard stated that another woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.
The dashboard only shows one hospitalization out of the five. Three were travel-related infections and the other two were not, and the dashboard does not state whether or not the death was a travel-related case.
Numbers for the whole state did go up, including Highlands County’s death, bringing the state’s death total to 29.
Florida’s total cases are now 2,484, with 2,359 of them Florida residents and 125 of them non-Florida residents who were isolated or tested in Florida.
Right now, the state is monitoring 1,698 people who may or may not be infected.
The total number of people tested in the state, as of Thursday evening, were 29,114, with 2,484 of them testing positive and 24,855 testing negative — an approximate 1 to 10 ratio.
Another 1,774 people have results pending analysis.
Thursday’s 11:34 a.m. report from the Health Department tallied 2,355 total COVID-19 cases in the state — 2,235 Florida Residents and 120 non-Florida residents — and a total of 28 deaths from ages 52 to 96 — according to a midday press release from the Health Department.
The state COVID-19 question line is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121.
Please do not call law enforcement with coronavirus questions or to report people out in public. Highlands County has no curfew or quarantine in place at this time.