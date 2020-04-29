SEBRING — Highlands County has a total of 81 COVID-19 cases with the addition of one more in the latest update Tuesday morning from Florida Department of Health with some of the more recent cases including a preteen, a teen and a person in their 30’s.
The total number that have been hospitalized in Highlands due to the pandemic is 29. There have been 7 deaths attributed to the virus with the last death on April 11.
The number of cases by municipality, according to zip code, in Highlands is 38 in Sebring, 27 in Avon Park, 11 in Lake Placid and 3 in Venus.
Clewiston in Hendry County has a relatively high number of cases with 54, which is only one less than Brandon in Hillsborough County. The Clewiston zip code covers the entire eastern part of Hendry County.
The most recent Highlands County cases that have been tallied include three from Sunday: a 12-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, whose case is listed as travel related (Florida and Mississippi). The two girls are reported to have been in contact with another positive case.
The new case on Monday was a 57-year-old male.
There has been 1,085 tested in Highlands with 1,000 testing negative for COVID-19, 1 inconclusive and 3 awaiting test results.
Suwannee County in north Florida, which has less than half the population of Highlands, has high numbers related to COVID-19 with 128 cases and 14 deaths. The high numbers are attributed in part to an outbreak at a Live Oak nursing home where there were more than 50 cases among staff and patients.
Highlands County has had only 1 positive case attributed to an assisted living facility. That was an employee of The Palms of Sebring.
Statewide, there has been a total of 368,651 tested.
Florida has had a total of 32,846 cases with 5,222 hospitalizations and 1,171 deaths.
The number of new cases on Sunday dipped to 528, but increased to 784 new cases on Monday.
Nationwide, there have been 989,357 cases with 56,386 death. Worldwide, there have been 3,062,557 cases and 212,221 deaths.