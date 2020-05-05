SEBRING — With one new case over the weekend, on Sunday, the Highlands County total number of COVID-19 caseson Monday is now 87 with a statewide total of 36,897. In Florida, after 721 new cases on Friday and 641 new virus cases on Saturday, the number of new cases increased to 819 on Sunday.
During the pandemic there has been 31 hospitalizations in Highlands County and 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The positive cases in Highlands include 45 male and 41 female within an age rage of 0 to 85+ with a median age of 56. The demographic information from the Florida Department of Health sometimes does not include information from the latest case or cases.
The age range in Highlands with the highest number of cases is 55-64 with 18 cases.
The number of cases by municipality, according to zip code, is 41 in Sebring, 29 in Avon Park, 11 in Lake Placid and 3 in Venus.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 12 ICU beds still available in Highlands Count as of Monday afternoon.
Of the 1,399 deaths in the state of Florida, 497, or 35.5% of those have been deaths of residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, according to News Service of Florida. Highlands County has had 2 positive cases related to assisted living facilities — a resident at Sunny Hills and an employee at The Palms of Sebring.
News Service of Florida reports that 83% of the deaths in Florida involve people 65 or older, 60% involve people 75 or older and 2.8% involve people under the age of 45.
The deaths reported from a Sunday count were originally tested in Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Pinellas, St. Lucie and Walton counties.
The number of cases in Hendry County (with less than half the population of Highlands) increased by 27 in the past four days to a total of 111 with 27 hospitalized, with four deaths.
In Highlands, 1,337 have been tested with 87 positive and 1,244 negative for a positive rate of those tested of 6.5%
Statewide, there has been 445,995 tested with 36,897 positive and 407,373 negative for a positive rate of 8.3%
The number of cases in the United States was reported Monday morning at 1,166,083 with 67,913 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 3,544,281 cases and 248,816 deaths.