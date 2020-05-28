SEBRING – Testing for the COVID-19 virus has been on the increase but still spotty with cancellations. Some residents wonder if they have possibly had the virus and recovered.
Individuals can now find out if they have had the virus and recovered for free. OneBlood, a not-for-profit, is testing all blood donations for the coronavirus antibody. According to Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president for corporate communications and public relations, the test will show if the blood donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, even if they were asymptomatic. The test results are available within 48 hours and can be viewed via the donor portal at oneblood.org. Forbes said donors who test positive will also be notified by a letter.
Blood donors save lives everyday but the small percentage of people who have antibodies are in a unique position to help critically ill COVID-19 patients by donating convalescent plasma. The plasma with the coronavirus antibodies is transfused into an ill patient. The plasma can boost the patient’s immune system and aid in their recovery.
The Food and Drug Administration allowed blood donation centers to begin collecting the convalescent plasma at the end of March. Since April, OneBlood has been collecting the plasma.
“We have a ready supply and have been supplying the hospitals daily without delay,” Forbes said. “In addition, we are collecting de-identifying (anonymous) data for the state, which will show them where the positive cases were to help with opening the economy.”
OneBlood has had to educate the public on the convalescent plasma to create an inventory. Forbes said when the epidemic burst onto the scene, thousands of blood drives were canceled.
“We put the call out to the community,” Forbes said. “People are making it a habit (to donate) to avoid a blood shortage. It is important to keep a ready blood supply. It is important to keep donating. We cannot stop collecting for anything.”
In addition to being tested for COVID-19 antibodies when you donate, OneBlood will provide valuable medical information that donors can bring to their primary doctors. Blood pressure, temperature and pulse will be taken. Blood results will include a cholesterol screening and hemoglobin counts. The procedure will take less than an hour.
One blood donation can save the lives of three people, according to Forbes. Blood donations (for most people) can be done every 56 days, platelet donations can be done every seven days and plasma can be donated every 28 days.
OneBlood is taking appointments and using CDC guidelines in order to keep everyone safe. To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org.