TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Board of Bar Examiners has changed the date of online tests for prospective lawyers, due to a conflict with next month’s primary elections. Under pressure from law-school deans, students and lawmakers, the board last week canceled in-person tests scheduled to take place in Tampa and Orlando on July 28 and July 29. The decision to switch to online exams came as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket in Florida, with state health officials reporting more than 200,000 cases as of Sunday.
The board initially announced that the online tests would take place on Aug. 18. But on Friday, the panel rescheduled the exams for Aug. 19 to avoid a conflict with Florida’s Aug. 18 primary elections.
“It is important that every citizen in Florida be assured that they are able to vote in the upcoming primary election, whether by mail, early voting, or in person,” Board of Bar Examiners Chairman David Reeves said in a prepared statement. “With the administration of the examination in an online format, we are able to shift the date without impacting the grading schedule.”
For months, the Board of Bar Examiners had been under pressure to reconsider requiring the twice-yearly exams to be administered in person. The deans of Florida’s 12 law schools in early April asked the board and the Florida Supreme Court, which oversees the state’s legal profession, to consider a variety of other options, such as allowing the exams to be taken at each college. But after getting the court’s approval, the board on May 5 announced plans to move ahead with in-person exams, adding a second site in Orlando to tests already planned at the Tampa Convention Center.
But on Wednesday, the board announced the exams would be administered online. The new test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and three essay questions “and may cover any subject that is traditionally tested on Part A or Part B of the General Bar examination,” the announcement said.
Florida Board of Bar Examiners Executive Director Michele Gavagni told The News Service of Florida last week that the board had consulted with the Department of Health and other medical experts before making the May announcement, “but even then, we said we’re going to continue to monitor the situation.”
The COVID-19 case numbers “have changed greatly in the direction that we hoped by now that they would not be going,” she said Wednesday.